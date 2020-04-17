New Castle County volunteer firefighters made sure that veterans, and the staff that care for them at the VA Medical Center in Elsmere, aren't forgotten during the COVID-19 crisis.
Apparatus from several New Castle County fire companies conducted a lights only parade around the only Veteran's Administration hospital in Delaware in support of patients and staff.
Elsmere Fire Company led the way with every piece of apparatus they have stationed just up the Kirkwood Highway from the hospital.
Medical Center Director Vince Kane said the apparatus drive through was indicative of the kind of community support he's seen from Delawareans.
"In the time of this pandemic particularly, the VA and the community have come together remarkably well."
Kane said the parade of apparatus was a welcome sight, especially for those vets staying in the Community Living Center.
"They've had restricted access for some time, pretty much early March," said Kane, "so for them to have this and to see the show of support from the community means a lot to them."
Kane says the VA Medical Center in Elsmere is currently treating two COVID-19 cases, and there are other veterans who have tested positive quarantining at home and being monitored.
"Staff are following through with our virtual technology platforms, our tele-health platforms, to monitor them, to make sure that they don't need more intensive care, and to help walk them through the care process.
"We've been fortunate that we were well prepared, well organized and have such passionate staff, many of whom are veterans, to make sure veterans got the best care available," said Kane.
"Our logistics staff that helps with supplies was on top of this crisis right from the beginning making sure we had the appropriate protective devices for our staff."
Kane said despite the precautions they've still had to quarantine some staff members due to coronavirus exposure.