Ten former students from Hockessin Colored School 107 walked through the doors of the old school building, but this time they were walking into the new Center for Diversity, Inclusion and Social Equity.
A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the redeveloped site on Mill Creek Road attended by Governor John Carney, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, representatives from the National Park Service, and many of the volunteers who helped bring the center to fruition.
"Sonny" Knott wasn't sure this day would come, but once it did, he was overjoyed. He was one of the students who attended between the years 1937 and 1952.
"I couldn't be happier. This is a blessed day," said Knott. "A day that I have waited for, for so long, and was afraid it wasn't going to happen."
The school was rescued from Sheriff's sale in 2012 and with $1.7 million in public and private funding, it was turned into a historical site, an important cog in educational equality.
The building's transformation surprised many, including Governor John Carney.
"When I walked through that door in the back corner and came into this space I was blown away, is the only way I can describe it," said Carney. "I'm more proud than any other day that I've been your Governor to stand here with all of you to celebrate these students, to think back and understand our history so that we can move forward."
The renovated school building is also now a National Park Service Affiliate site under Brown v. Board of Education, a United States Supreme Court decision that included a case from Delaware ruled on by Judge Collins Seitz (Bulah v. Gebhart).
Current Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins Seitz, Junior, said it was obvious to his father that Hockessin Colored School 107 was not on par with the local white public school, #29.
"The two institutions were unequal and once again ordered the immediate admission of black students to the white school," said Seitz, Jr.
The site was also designated a New Castle County park in 2020, the 250th in the county's park system.