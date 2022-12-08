Check presentations were made on Thursday, December 8, 2022, to the four beneficiaries of the 15th annual WDEL Feed A Friend campaign.
The one day drive on November 17th raised nearly $20,000 to be shared evenly between The Ministry of Caring, Newark Area Welfare Committee, Sunday Breakfast Mission, and YWCA Delaware.
Priscilla Rakestraw from The Ministry of Caring said "WDEL through the four beneficiaries here and through their Feed A Friend listeners, reach out and touch the people who desperately need it most the hungry, the poor, the homeless, and really the lost."
Linda Henshaw of the Newark Area Welfare Committee said they are just about ready to open a pop up food pantry.
"We are so excited this year to be able to offer over 550 families the opportunity to do that and part of that is made possible because of WDEL and their generosity in putting this program together," said Henshaw.
Reverend Tom Lehman with Sunday Breakfast Mission said the Feed A Friend funding helps with a significant part of their ministry.
"This piece helps us carry this to the least, the lost, the lonely, the hurting, the hungry," said Lehman.
"A lot of our families have experienced various traumas and it's really important to us to be able to provide them with a home-like atmosphere at our Home Life Management Center, including three meals a day," said Melissa Gonville with YWCA Delaware. "This check is really going to help us to buy the food to provide them with that comfort and that support so thank you, thank you, thank you."
The Food Bank of Delaware helped coordinate donations made through the Feed A Friend program.
"We know there's more than 100,000 Delawareans who are struggling to afford food," said the Food Bank's Kim Turner. "It really takes all of our organizations collectively to meet this most basic, urgent need."