Some community and religious leaders are speaking out about the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision that strikes down affirmative action in college admissions.
Leaders of the Interdenominational Ministers Action Council and their supporters gathered at Peter Spencer Plaza Wednesday. Peter Spencer was the father of the Delaware Independent Black Church movement as well as August Quarterly.
IMAC President Bishop George Gibson II had especially pointed words for Justice Clarence Thomas, who attended Yale Law School via affirmative action.
Gibson predicted there would be an upswing in applications and acceptances at HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), but he is also hopeful to have discussions with Delaware State University and University of Delaware leaders.
"I've suggested and I would like to suggest that IMAC hold some forums for the churches and the communities so that our people fully understand the implications of the ruling and upcoming rulings," Gibson said. "We also need to meet with school district heads from k-through-12 to assess their commitment to equity and anti-racism practices."