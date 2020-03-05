The majority of the turnout at Allister Barker's funeral never knew him.
Barker, a Korean War veteran, died at age 94 with no known local family. Word spread that family members were unlikely and unable to attend his service at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in the Bear - Glasgow area.
The crowd, in a way, became his extended Delaware family: members of the National Guard and other military branches, police officers, firefighters, and members of the public responded to the invitation to attend what's known as an unaccompanied veteran memorial service.
Members of several motorcycle groups also provided a flag escort.
"It's our honor to be there," Dan Kapitanic of Newark said along with a group of Delaware Patriot Guard members.
"Respect and honor" is why John Greene of Magnolia turned out along with members of the Hogs and Heroes Foundation.
Some mourners brought flowers. Charles Young of Newark had a photo of Barker and other memorabilia. He knew Barker through Korean War Veterans Chapter Two.
"We called him Al," Young said. He added that Barker was helpful with the organization's fundraisers and other activities.
"We're going to miss his face, and his personality," Young said.
Joyce Greene of Newark said she found out on Facebook that no members of Barker's family were expected to attend.
"You don't always have to be blood to be family. I think this shows that he has a lot of family that are appreciative of what he's done and his service to our country," she said.
As it turned out, there was a family member who was part of the throng as Barker was memorialized with full military honors.
George Belgrove of Georgia journeyed from the south to be there. He said he was "overwhelmed" by the turnout.
When he first arrived and saw the immense crowd, Belgrove said "I couldn't believe it."
Barker and Belgrove were both born in Trinidad and came to the United States. After his time in the service, Barker lived in Philadelphia and ran a collision center. He later relocated to Bear.
"He's always been my favorite cousin, actually," Belgrove said.