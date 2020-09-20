More than 100 people gathered outside the New Castle County Courthouse in Wilmington Sunday night to honor the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Coby Owens, one of the organizers of the vigil, called 2020 a troubling year--one of pain, loss, and hurt, but said now, in the wake of Ginsburg's death, is not the time to quit.
"We must also continue to mobilize, continue to organize, and continue to move forward, because right now what's on the line is people's basic human rights. It's our right to reproductive justice, it's immigrant rights, it's our right to vote, so the fight is going to start very soon, and we must all be aware of it. That fight is going to start in [Senate] Judiciary Committee in the U.S. Senate down in [Washington] D.C., and we must support our U.S. senators from Delaware with his fight, as he works to ensure that the next president, whoever's elected on November the 3rd, and sworn in in January that they get to pick who replaces Justice Ginsburg."
U.S. Senator Chris Coons called for a moment of silent reflection to honor Ginsburg.
"The life, the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is one of relentless, tireless effort for justice. It'd be easy to mistake, based on her diminutive frame and her soft voice, the ferocity of her commitment to justice. She was a trailblazer of the law, the law of equality and equity, a towering figure," said Coons.
Hours after Bader Ginsburg's death, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged the Senate will vote on President Trump's nominee to replace the Supreme Court Justice, on what's sure to become a showdown between Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill. With just 44 days until the presidential election, Coons called for Justice Ginsburg's dying wish to be honored.
"It was Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish--dictated by her to her granddaughter and then shared with the world in a letter--that the voters would decide the next president, and that next president would decide the next justice. She said this because she knew the significance, the consequence. Health care is on the ballot this fall; clean air and clean water are on the ballot this fall; women's rights, reproductive freedom and all the things that she dedicated her life to are on the ballot--rather than a rushed, partisan process--which I fear is what we'll see in the next few weeks, hypocritically given the position in 2016...the Republican majority insisted on a 10-month wait until the next election."
Instead of that we should honor RBG...because as someone who knew...and fought for our constitution and justice in this nation, she knew that a rushed and partisan political process would disrespect not just her life's work, but would divide our country...and undermine the very legitimacy of the court on which she served for 27 years."
The vacancy gives President Trump the opportunity to further solidify the conservative majority on the court and fill the seat of a woman who broke through the glass ceiling at a time when few women attended law school with a different justice who could steer the court to the right on social issues.
Ginsburg was well-known for the work she did before taking the bench, when she served as an advocate for the American Civil Liberties Union and became the architect of a legal strategy to bring cases to the courts that would ensure that the 14th Amendment's guarantee of equal protection applied to gender.
U.S. Senator Tom Carper called Justice Ginsburg a person who believed in the obligation to do right, and he echoed what's at risk in Ginsburg's successor.
"The Affordable Care Act goes before the Supreme Court...I think it's November 10th...it could be up or down. What's at risk? Tens of millions of people who have health care could lose it. What's at risk? About 150 million who had a pre-existing conditions may lose their health care because of that. What's at risk? The right of women to choose their own health care. What's at risk? The right of workers to organize, ad what's at risk? not many people realize this--if you look back at the most important environmental decisions of the last 10, 20 years, she was the fifth vote, the fifth vote on the... vote that said that the EPA had the right, the power to limit the emissions of carbon dioxide."
State Rep. Melissa "Mimi" Minor-Brown said those gathered aren't hear to mourn, but to celebrate the life of the "Notorious R.B.G."
"A tiny, but fierce leader a just leader, who fought and fought, and fought for gender equality in this country; she fought for women to be placed on the same playing field as men--a woman who spoke so openly about the importance of diversity in the workplace--but not just in the workplace--but diversity in leadership," said Minor-Brown.
Minor Brown said RBG's work must not be in vain.
"We have so much work that needs to be done, and that's what R.B.G would have wanted," she said. "We're talking about a woman who lost her job when she was pregnant because she was perceived to be incapable, but you know what she did? She changed the narrative, and she didn't just work for herself, but she worked for all women to be able to be protected in the workplace because that's just who she is. The Notorious R.B.G stated: 'I asked no favors of my sex; all I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet off our necks.'
Ginsburg had suffered from five bouts of cancer, most recently a recurrence in early 2020 when a biopsy revealed lesions on her liver. She had said that chemotherapy was yielding "positive results" and that she was able to maintain an active daily routine.
The Supreme Court Justice, who died on the eve of the Jewish new year at age 87 was surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, DC, the court said. A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.
"We must continue her legacy, continue breaking down those barriers, continue shattering those glass ceilings; we have work to do for our young women and girls; we have to empower and blaze those trails--they need to see that we got this," said Brown.
Along with Owens, the vigil was organized by the ACLU of Delaware, the Delaware Democratic Party, the Delaware Democratic Black Caucus, and the Delaware Public Employees Council 81 AFSCME.
Material from CNN was used in this report.