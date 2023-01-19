In his State of the State Address Thursday, Governor John Carney said he has never been more confident about where we're headed as a state."
The second-term Democratic Governor spoke during a joint session of the House and Senate, carrying on a long-time tradition that had a different look in the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Senate chamber at Legislative Hall was once again full of lawmakers and invited guests.
"The people of Delaware want us to work together. They want us to focus on the work – not political infighting or distractions. They want us to put their taxpayer dollars to use in a responsible way," Carney said as he greeted returning new and returning members of the General Assembly.
Carney said that "good jobs matter," and after years of trying to encourage more job creation, start-ups, research-driven employment opportunities and other innovations - there is another unforeseen trend.
"Employers have 37,000 job openings in the State of Delaware. And there are just 21,000 Delawareans looking for a job. I’ve never seen a situation like this before," Carney said. "Our state government sees those challenges every day. Across the executive branch agencies, we have 2,000 job openings and it’s harder than ever to find candidates. This is not a problem unique to Delaware. In fact, every state in the country is facing similar challenges. And so our ability to compete will depend on our success building and attracting a highly skilled workforce. Our colleges and universities have never been more important in this work."
Carney said this means that colleges and universities have never been more important, and the goal is to keep more graduates in Delaware.
Earlier this week, the Governor and Education Secretary Dr. Mark Holodick discussed a plan to increase teachers' salaries and to make additional investments into Opportunity Funding that provide additional direct support for students from disadvantaged backgrounds and to support the Wilmington Learning Collaborative.
"But here’s the uncomfortable truth: too many students are behind. That’s especially true among our most vulnerable students. And that’s just not acceptable. We need everyone to lean into this issue. We can agree on this. All our children deserve a high-quality education," Carney said.
Carney also highlighted the importance of state agricultural land preservation, building out Delaware's electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and restoring investments into the Clean Water Trust to protect waterways and drinking water, as well as continuing with efforts to reduce violent crime.
Governor John Carney will present his Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal Thursday, January 26th.
