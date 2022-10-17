Delaware's first State Park - Brandywine Springs - has been a New Castle County Park for years. So, perhaps it is a fitting partnership that was announced Monday that would improve park amenities and make it safer for people to get to the park without having to load into a vehicle and drive.
Brandywine Springs is also the location of an amusement park that closed in the 1920s, and two former hotels, the first of which had about 90 rooms before it burned down. However, if you don't know to look beyond the ball fields, trails and pavilions that are visible from the road, it's easy to miss that history.
According to State Senator Spiros Mantzavinos, D-7th and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, the Bond Bill Community Redevelopment Fund contained $450,000 for Friends of Brandywine Springs. The Millcreek Neighbors for Safer Pathways initiative will get $250,000.
"We now have a great opportunity to improve the signs and the trails and the bridges. We hope to do a little more ground-penetrating radar that we might be able to find the exact location of the first hotel," Friends of Brandywine Springs Vice President Mark Lawlor said.
While having a great local park is one thing, getting to it safely can be another matter. The roads are not the widest around, and they have become busier over the years.
Millcreek Neighbors for Safer Pathways formed to address such concerns.
"Our goal is to be able to get the people to the parks, without having to drive their cars," volunteer Pat Coluzzo said.
"We've devised a plan of trails, future trails that could happen, and we're so pleased that the county and the state have worked together to get funding for us to do the first leg of one of those pathways," Coluzzo added.