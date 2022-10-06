New Castle County Police are releasing surveillance footage from the scene of a 2015 homicide at William Penn Village Apartments - a murder that remains unsolved.
Kelvin Powers was found shot to death inside an apartment on Amstel Drive February 11th, 2015 at 6:55 p.m. A police investigation determined that the victim's girlfriend was leaving the apartment with her young son when two armed suspects wearing masks approached her. The suspects entered the apartment and shot Powers several times.
The footage indicates that a Honda Civic with a lengthwise stripe across the top drove up and one suspect got in.
Anyone with information about the case or the video is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Sendeck at 302-395-8130, the police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
"The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit Cold Case Squad to bring about a resolution to each case," New Castle County Police said in a statement.