Hours before chants of "no justice, no peace" were resounding in Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park, Sophie showed up because she didn't want to miss the peaceful protest scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday in Wilmington in response to the police killing of George Floyd.
She said it feels great to see the throngs of support and know that the voices of black Americans are finally being heard.
"I want people to realize the experience that's happening for black Americans, including myself...just dealing with many different forms of racism every day, some are so subtle that people don't even realize that they're doing that certain behavior, but also some are more direct."
Tamika also got there early to ensure she didn't hit any roadblocks being set up by Wilmington Police, seeking to control crowds.
"We wanted to make sure that we made it."
She called protests like the one in Wilmington part of a global fight that everyone's watching.
"Black lives do matter; we have to continue to fight. It doesn't end after one protest; it doesn't end after one charge," she said. "Particularly in Wilmington, Delaware, we're a city that's 60 percent black...but you can count the black businesses on one hand, you can count the black vendors who get the state contracts. It's systemic, and we have to change it now."
If the governor's listening, she wants him to know the changes she wants to see.
"Diversity in hiring. Oftentimes, we talk about 'we want jobs for black Americans.' But jobs include not just entry level jobs, but jobs as supervisors, jobs as executive leadership. We're looking for diversity across the entire system, and oftentimes in Delaware, there seems to be a lack of diversity in leadership positions."
She also wants to see more state contracts be given to black businesses and vendors.
"Oftentimes, the state says they don't have capacity or they can't find people with infrastructure. But there are people out here, there are black-owned businesses that do have infrastructure, they just give them to their friends--that has to stop."
Saturday was a tale of two cities with a peaceful protest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Afterwards, chaos ensued on Market Street with looting and vandalism of several businesses.
"I think it should be very peaceful because the people who are showing up here now want to come together and share their voices, and it's a different group of people than [those who are] vandalizing--we're not mixed in with that," she told WDEL.
Tamika hopes that police can handle the outside agitators and influencers, who are seeking to detract from peaceful protests.
"When you say they were two different types of cities, I think they're also two different types of people. We have protesters who are here to make sure our voice is heard and to march for change. And then we have agitators and outside influencers, and the hope is that the people can handle those people based on whatever type of surveillance they're using to quash those leftist and rightist movements."
"The majority of the people are peaceful--you've seen that across the world these past few days, and we really want to make sure that the message continues to be heard--that black lives matter, police brutality must stop, and we look for social and economic justice."
As the protest got underway, organizers stressed the movement would be one of peace.
Amid chants of "Bam Bam" for Jeremy McDole, who was in a wheelchair and shot and killed by Wilmington Police in 2015, organizer of the "We Still Can't Breathe Protest," Coby Owens repeated creed-like statements, over a megaphone, that protesters pledge to be non-violent, wear face coverings, and practice social distancing to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
In an interview with WDEL, Owens, who is running for Wilmington City Council in the 11th District, stressed their message would be conveyed in a way where everyone could "take it home safely."
"It's been a long week. There's been high emotions. There's been a lot of pain, but we are coming together because we want change. We want change now...we just got done with our community agreement that it's a non-violent, peaceful march, and we're going to keep it that way. We're going to keep it respectful, we're going to move this forward."
Hundreds gathered to march on 4th Street in Wilmington, to a "symbol of justice" -- the New Castle County Courthouse, to share stories of pain and inspire reform as they shouted "black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace."
"This is love, this is love. There's every race, gender, and religion out here, and I'm so happy for it," Owens said.
The main message:
"We want to end police brutality, but also when we say black lives matter that means so much more than just police brutality. It means we are standing up for housing justice, for economic stability in our communities and investment in our communities. We're looking for criminal justice reform and so much more."
Once at the courthouse, pouring rain didn't stop the movement.
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester was the only elected official to address the crowd.
"I just off a plane from Minneapolis with our brother's family George Floyd, to be here...and what this this about today is about the new Delaware...we're talking about peace towards progress because too many of us are in prison, or got a cousin or a family member, and the rain is going to pour down but that's OK...give it up to the young people...stick together, unity is our strength."
Yahim Harris, 18, who was shot four times by Wilmington Police Cpl. James MacColl on Feb. 2, 2019, survived. MacColl has been twice cleared of police shootings in Wilmington. MacColl was also one of four officers involved in the shooting of wheel-chair Jeremy "Bam Bam" McDole, who was killed in 2015.
"I'm thankful he's alive," said Yahim's mother, Jonda Harris, who spoke of alleged police misconduct involved her son's shooting."By the grace of God he's alive....when you see justice for the injustice...it represents my son and every one else in the United States...and my son might not be the last," she said. "Wilmington Police Department handled my son recklessly...we found out so many unjust things that they've done. Officer MacColl needs to be held accountable."
McDole's sister, Keandra McDole, addressed the crowd in front of the courthouse, wearing a T-shirt that said "Justice 4 Jeremy McDole"
"My brother was murdered in Wilmington, Delaware...September 23, 2015, is when it all went down, in daylight...they shot my brother 16 times. The last officer on the scene was actually the first officer who shot, which he used a shotgun and shot him in the neck...his counterparts, his boys in blue, shot in 15 more times, they shot him until he fell out of his wheelchair," she said.
"So when we say no justice, we want peace. That's what we want, we want justice, and we want peace. "It's been too many decades, centuries that black people have been dying on these streets because of the color of our skin.
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced several months ago that her office was reopening its investigation into MacColl's shooting of Harris, who was unarmed. Weapons and carjacking charges against Harris were also dropped.
"When we say black lives matter, we're not saying white lives don't matter, but what we are saying is black lives matter right now," said Keandra McDole. "When we say black lives matter, we're not saying white lives don't matter, we're saying when is our lives going to matter as much as ya'lls?"
The rally ended with chants of "a people united will never be divided," and Owens calling for attendees to stand up for a new day.
"They shut down this city out of fear, but we show them that we bring love," said Owens. "Put the people first...we'll fight until we get it done....if we got to go to Dover, if we've got to shut down every city...we want justice, we want equality, and want it now."
After the rally was over, some protesters marched on Interstate 95, which was closed in both directions by state troopers.