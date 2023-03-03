It's been over 17 years since the top 8 seeds all made the quarterfinals of the DIAA Boys Basketball Tournament, but that's what happened Thursday night.
No. 7 William Penn joined that group, as they used an 7-0 start to set the tone in a 68-50 win over No. 10 St. Georges in a second round contest in front of a sellout crowd in New Castle.
(VIDEO | Highlights of William Penn's victory)
Kai Gatson's first three-pointer of the night capped off the early touchdown for the Colonials, who led 13-8 at the end of the quarter after Corey Mitchell's midrange buzzer-beater.
Jaden Sample scored all eight of his points in a burst to start the second quarter, including a pair of three-pointers and a transition basket at the lead reached double-digits for the first time.
Gatson's second three-pointer of the game came late in the quarter, as William Penn led 34-20 at the break.
The lead only swelled from there, as Gatson and Michael Wilmore hit important three-pointers to get the lead to as much as 21 going into the final quarter.
The lead ultimately got as high as 22 in the fourth quarter, as the Colonials wrapped up a night where five players combined to hit 10 three-pointers in the win.
Jaiden Guy was not one of those five players, but still finished with a game-high 15 points to augment 11 points from Gatson and 9 points from center Emmanuel Vonhm who was a key defensive presence inside against the Hawks.
William Penn advances to face No. 2 Seaford on Saturday afternoon, with the game scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Christian Norwood led St. Georges with 10 points.
2023 DIAA BOYS BASKETBALL SECOND ROUND
No. 1 Middletown 58, Mount 41
No. 8 Sanford 50, Caravel 40
No. 4 Tower Hill 61, Friends 50
No. 5 Salesianum 72, Poly 53
No. 2 Seaford 81, Dover 61
No. 7 William Penn 68, St. Georges 50
No. 3 Howard 64, IR 59
No. 6 Appoquinimink 57, Laurel 46
2023 DIAA BOYS BASKETBALL QUARTERFINALS
No. 8 Sanford at No. 1 Middletown - 1 p.m. Saturday
No. 5 Salesianum at No. 4 Tower Hill - 4 p.m. Saturday
No. 7 William Penn at No. 2 Seaford - 1 p.m. Saturday
No. 6 Appoquinimink at No. 3 Howard - 4 p.m. Saturday (101.7FM WDEL)