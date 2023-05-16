A member of Wilmington City Council has begun a walk to Dover - with stops in between - to highlight a need for more affordable housing in The First State.
It's a journey that Councilman Vincent White has been thinking about for about three years. As an elected official and a realtor himself, he is hoping the people he meets along the way will join him in advocating for "safe, decent and affordable housing."
White is also CEO / Founder of the African American Health Alliance. He began Tuesday at the New Castle County Board of Realtors and plans to conclude at the Delaware Association of Realtors. White also plans to meet with members of the General Assembly and staff with the Delaware State Housing Authority.
"I do not just mean single family but shelter, transitional housing, housing for children exiting foster care, mothers reuniting with their children from incarceration, men coming out of prison, veterans... this is a need that we have in Delaware, in Wilmington and in our county," White said. He called it "unconscionable" that families don't have access to decent and safe shelter.
White also added that the current shortage of affordable housing is not a problem that developed overnight.
"We got to this point because we failed to recognize that people need housing. We decided that there are other things more important. This is not to say that that was done intentionally," White said.
"It's got to be solved on a holistic approach. It's got to be solved in the hearts of the individuals making decisions about how we spend our dollars on housing."
White's journey and discussions about affordable housing can be followed on social media using #WalkingforAffordableHousing