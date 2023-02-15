Families and individuals who are served by the Housing Choice Voucher program, also known as Section 8, will no longer have to duplicate the application process if they cross the border between the City of Wilmington and unincorporated New Castle County
A Memorandum of Understanding that was enacted Wednesday also saves time and paperwork for landlords and housing officials.
(speaking in the video: Wilmington Housing Authority Director Ray Fitzgerald, New Castle Co. Executive Matt Meyer, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, HUD Region 3 Administrator Matt Heckles)
"When we have our clients, residents, voucher-holders move from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, it's a burden on the residents, it's an administrative burden on staff. It's also a burden for the landlords just trying to figure out the process," Wilmington Housing Authority Director Ray Fitzgerald said. "We believe this MOU signing, this expansion of our partnership with New Castle County will go a long way to eliminating some of those burdens. It will make things a lot smoother on the front for the residents, voucher-holders and for the landlords - less back-and-forth with different housing authorities. It will be a huge administrative reduction in work for staff at both agencies."
"Anything we can do to reduce paperwork and reduce the difficulty, the challenges of working with government is something I know I and the mayor as well are interested in doing," New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said. "Hopefully it's one of many steps of the county and city working together so that when you work in government you don't see the border around the city... that most people don't see anyway."
"This is one great example of progress," Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki added. "I hope that it inspires us to think about other ways that we break down these mental barriers that you can only do things a certain way."
According to Department of Housing and Urban Development Region 3 Administrator Matt Heckles, one of the tenets of the voucher program is flexibility, recognizing that people are able to live where they want to as well as move - for whatever reason.
"We have to support people as they do that. If that means living close to jobs, living close to support systems whether it's their family, their friends, their medical providers, the voucher program allows people to move freely in the same way that anybody else does."