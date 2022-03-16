Two people were hospitalized, one critically, following a pair of shootings in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon.
A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot at the intersection of 6th and North Jefferson Streets in the West Center City neighborhood at about 2 p.m. on March 16, 2022.
Just over an hour later, they responded to the 500 block of South Van Buren Street in Hedgeville for another shooting.
They located a 36-year-old man who was allegedly shot at about 3:24 p.m., and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police provided no further information suspects or motives in either case.
Anyone with information about the West Center City shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Brandon Mosley at (302) 576-3646 or Detective Danielle Moore at (302) 576-3667.
Anyone with information about the Hedgeville shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Douglass Rivell at (302) 576-3633.