Wilmington University has formally introduced the Wilmington University Law School and provided some details about the role it will play in helping to address the need for legal services in Delaware, or wherever successful graduates choose to work.
Dean Phillip Closius was introduced to a group of lawyers, members of the judiciary, education leaders and others in the community Thursday at the Brandywine Campus.
"We have always put students first and fostered an inclusive environment that offers academic excellence, affordability, convenience and flexibility. Our Law School will be no different," Wilmington University President Dr. LaVerne Harmon said.
According to the President of the Delaware State Bar Association Charles Durante, there is an ever-growing need for lawyers to fill openings at law firms and to meet the needs of a growing population where it comes to consumer protection and other state services and providing representation for defendants and the state at trial. Also, he said their expertise is needed to preserve Delaware's reputation in corporate, bankruptcy and other legal fields.
"The need for talent is greater than ever," Durante said.
Closius touched upon the relative affordability of tuition: $24,000 for full-time students and $18,000 for part-time students - with this message for prospective applicants:
"Don't come because we're affordable. Come because you agree with the mission. Come because this is what you want to do and because you think we're the best place to do it, and then let the affordability be a benefit. But, don't come because we're simply affordable, but we are trying to break the paradigm of where law schools are going with that."
Closius said WilmU's law program will make the third year flexible for the student, who will be able to take that years as externships or for experiential learning, or take doctrinal classes in a specialty of interest.
Also, Closius said there would be some courses online, and that the WilmU Law School would reach out to students who are in Kent County and Sussex County as well as New Castle County. A new building is also planned.
"I'd also like to say publicly what I said to the Chief Justice privately: we are committed to being an active partner in the implementation of the Delaware Supreme Court's Strategic Plan for Improving Diversity of the Bench and the Bar, including the severe under-representation of the African American community that's noted in that plan," Closius said. "We believe a law school is essential to implementing that plan and making it a reality, and we are willing to be an active partner in achieving that."