Legal professionals from several walks of life are uniting at Wilmington University with a common purpose: to teach the lawyers of the future at the WilmU School of Law.
Eight faculty members were introduced this week by Dean Phillip Closius. With one exception, they will start when the law school starts in the fall of 2023.
(Nicole Mozee; Alex Smalls; Deal Phillip Closius; Alisa Klein; Veronica Finkelstein)
One of them is Nicole Mosee, currently a Delaware Deputy Attorney General in the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust. She has also been teaching at WilmU's undergraduate legal studies program.
"I love teaching," Mosee said. "My father was an educator for over 20 years at the collegiate level. I felt like the lives he touched, the professors I had in my academic upbringing, made a profound impact on me. So, if I can pay it forward and be that person for someone else, then I'm all on board."
Also tapped to join WilmU's Law faculty is Alex Smalls, retired Chief Judge of Delaware Court of Common Pleas. He said he was persuaded following a conversation with Dean Closius and the university's commitment to making a law degree more affordable and recognizing the need for a more diverse Bar in Delaware
"We are a national law school. We expect to get applications from all over the country," Closius said. "If you want to be in Yuma, Arizona and you want to practice family law there it's our job to get you there if that's what you choose."
"We will prepare you, we will give you what I call an education in legal testing," Closius added. "We will prepare you to pass any bar in the union and get you to where you need to go."
Other faculty members recently recently introduced were Edson Bostic, Veronica Finkelstein, Michael Hornzell, Alisa Klein, Lawrence Ponoroff and Patricia Wise.
"I am pleased that we were able to hire eight faculty members who fully embrace the mission of our new law school," Closius said. "Though they come from varied backgrounds, they share a commitment to excellence in teaching and service to students. The eight also possess impressive legal practice experience. I have no doubt that their hiring will enhance the culture of our Wilmington University community.
"Wilmington University School of Law Dean Phillip Closius and his staff have assembled an exceptional faculty who will utilize contemporary teaching methods that prepare diverse, future attorneys for the competitive field," Wilmington University President Dr. Laverne Harmon stated. "Like all of the University's faculty and staff, these professionals are student-centered and dedicated to providing individual attention to students from all walks of life."