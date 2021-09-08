It was a morning that instantly changed thousands of lives, with hundreds of thousands more altered in its wake, and pulled the nation into its longest war in history.
On Wednesday, the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Center hosted a Virtual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to honor the lives lost in the attack on the Twin Towers in New York on September 11, 2001, and the men and women who have served in the 20 years since that day, fighting the War on Terror in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Current Delaware National Guard adjutant general Major General Michael Berry, is also a Delaware State Trooper in Sussex County and a member of the Special Operations and Response Team. While his team was in training, he recalled the moment when they received the news and turned on the TV, huddled together in a classroom.
"The phone started ringing off the hook, and everybody started realizing there was a significant event going on," Berry said. "We didn't know what was going to happen, whether Delaware was going to be involved or not, in an immediate sense. But I remember watching the footage and looking around the room. This team, at the time, was about 30 troopers...We're all Delawareans, and we're all from our communities, and I remember looking around and thinking how somber and quiet it was--which is very unusual for this team, because as you can imagine, they're all pretty Type A personalities."
What unfolded that day before the eyes of Americans nationwide instilled an awe in those watching for the brave souls responding to the call for help.
"We call it swimming upstream. They're moving to the threat, not away from it," Berry said. "For our country, that was shocking. There's a lot of reverence, today, towards those folks, and towards the role of first responders to take that mission...to accept that mission and have to move towards that threat."
One of the best ways to remember those who lost their lives then, and the resulting casualties of the following war, said Wilmington VA Director Vincent Kane, was by taking time to reflect on key words that embody the lives lost and the sacrifices made willingly in the wake of an attack on American soil.
"I think the best way for us to honor them and to make sure that their passing was not in vain is that we have to keep these things in mind in everything that we do: really focus on service--service to country, service to family, service to neighbors. Resilience. What we saw, not only on that day, but throughout, was resilience. This never-ending spirit that we would never give up," Kane said.
"A unity. We saw a country come together after 9/11 in ways that perhaps didn't happen before," he continued. "A spirit of pride and in being American, a pride in in an appreciation for the differences that we all had. But a willingness to accept and honor each of us as one, as one team, as one country, really looking to better not only ourselves, but the world...then gratitude, just really an appreciation for the greatness that we saw coming from so many. So many of our soldiers were young children, some weren't even born, that just stood up and served to protect our freedoms, to honor our way of life, and to remember who we are and to have pride in who we are."
A large portion of the event was also focused on not just remembering the fallen, but on making sure those service members who remain know what resources are available to them. Post-9/11 Program Manager Miguel Marcos, whose program assists returning combat veterans and service members transition out of the military, said programs like his are essential for the countless men and women who stepped up to serve their country in the aftermath of 9/11.
"Among those called to action are the post-9/11 veterans that we're honored to serve today," Msrcos said. "It's important we do more than remember them today. It is important that we continue to partner with them, advocate for them, and provide them with the tools they need to reintegrate back into the very communities they so nobly served and sacrifice for."
Delaware Commissioner of Veteran Affairs Anna Lopez wanted to ensure all service members--regardless of rank or experience or type of trauma-- from drone pilots to sexual trauma to members activated as part of a national emergency response, know that services are available to them through the VA.
Those services are important to help keep those who might be struggling grounded. And though September 11th altered the landscape of the United States permanently, the Delaware National Guard's former longest serving adjutant general, retired Gen. Frank Vavala, said her people are unconquerable.
"No one could have expected that by the end of the day, 2,977 Americans would tragically lose their lives in an attack which would change America forever," he said. "Know, though the events of September 11th shocked our nation to its core, it quickly became clear, the group of radical extremists had misjudged the strength, and the purpose, and the determination of the American people of the United States."