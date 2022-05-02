Winterthur Museum, Gardens and Library is opening a new exhibit this week, Jacqueline Kennedy and Henry Francis du Pont: From Winterthur to the White House.
Delaware Governor John Carney was at Winterthur on Monday, May 2, 2022, to help kick off Delaware's observance of National Travel and Tourism Week, including a relaunch of the Delaware History Trail.
Carney recognized that pandemic restrictions hit the travel and tourism industries hard.
"We've had a difficult two years I would say, feels like ten to me, frankly, through the pandemic particularly for hospitality and tourism as so many of the attractions were closed," said Carney. "So we're really excited about accelerating out of the pandemic, opening up these attractions across our state, relaunching the Delaware History Trail."
The new exhibit features the role Winterthur, and its founder Henry Francis du Pont, played in the transformation of the White House by then First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.
Exhibition curator Elaine Rice Bachmann said Winterthur's reputation took on national prominence in 1961, following a visit by the First Lady.
"When the White House issued a press release announcing Jacqueline Kennedy's program to restore its interiors, a project to be guided by a fine arts committee chaired by Henry Francis du Pont of the Winterthur Museum," said Bachmann.
"Mrs. Kennedy's vision for what the White House should be, a place of history, scholarship, and beauty, was modeled on the rooms at Winterthur," said Bachmann.
The exhibit, which opens Saturday, May 7, 2022, and runs through January, 2023, includes a mock set up of vintage CBS television cameras, and video clips of Mrs. Kennedy's TV tour of the White House.
"This exhibition takes visitors behind the scenes of what became a cultural phenomena in this country," said Bachmann. "Most memorably in February of 1962 when the entire nation was invited inside the White House on a televised tour led by Mrs. Kennedy which was ultimately viewed by over 80-million people."
Winterthur will also host Point-to-Point this weekend, and later in the summer men's professional golf comes to Wilmington Country Club next door.
"We have the BMW golf tournament coming here to your neighbor's later on this year, should be really exciting," said Carney.
Carney said having world class events and attractions can play a major role in attracting business talent.
"And we think that Delaware is one of those great places, and it is a great place like that because of places like Winterthur and our history trails."