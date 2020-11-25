Investigators are searching for the cause of a fatal house fire Wednesday morning in The Flats section of Wilmington.
Firefighters arrived on-scene at 5th and Spring streets on November 25, 2020, at 9:50 a.m. to find heavy fire conditions on the second-floor of the middle-row dwelling, where ultimately, a woman was found dead.
The victim, believed to be in her 50s, has not yet been identified. No one else was inside when the fire broke out.
A Woodlawn Trust maintenance worker attempted a rescue, but was forced back out by flames; that worker was in serious condition at Christiana Hospital, at last check.
The fire was doused in about 30 minutes.