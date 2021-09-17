Woodbridge wide receiver Colin Hastings caught a 65-yard touchdown from Seth Smart with just over a minute to go to finish a 30-22 comeback victory at Saint Mark's Friday night.
The Spartans led 14-8 at halftime and into the final quarter, but Jordan Evans' 11-yard touchdown run gave the Blue Raiders the lead following Kenny Newton's two-point conversion run.
Woodbridge's Ci-Atrick Stones collected an interception on Saint Mark's next drive, and Newton turned it into points with a 41-yard touchdown run, but with a missed conversion, the lead remained just 22-14.
The Spartans would use a little luck to tie the game, as Chase Patalano's pass was tipped in the front of the end zone, but into the waiting arms of Jack MacDonald, and after he connected with John O'Donoghue on the two-point play, the game was tied 22-22 with 2:27 left.
It would take Woodbridge just two plays to answer, as Smart and Hastings connected with 1:10 left, and after a failed hook-and-lateral play by the Spartans, Woodbridge had their victory.
Woodbridge (2-0) continues its four-game road trip when they battle Sussex Tech in their first 2A District 3 game next Friday night.
Saint Mark's (2-1) hosts its third home game of the season next Friday against Newark in a 2A District 1 tilt.