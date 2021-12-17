The nationwide effort to place wreaths on the gravestones of veterans at Arlington National Cemetery moved through Delaware on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
A convoy of trucks, troopers, and officers from law enforcement agencies up and down the East Coast made their first stop at Holy Rosary Church on Philadelphia Pike in Claymont.
A ceremony was held in front of the Guardians of Defenders Memorial.
From there the entourage went to St. Marks High School, followed by a stop at Volunteer Hose Fire Company in Middletown.
The wreath laying ceremony at Arlington will be held on Saturday, December 18th.