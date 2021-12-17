The nationwide effort to place wreaths on the gravestones of veterans at Arlington National Cemetery moved through Delaware on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

A convoy of trucks, troopers, and officers from law enforcement agencies up and down the East Coast made their first stop at Holy Rosary Church on Philadelphia Pike in Claymont.

A ceremony was held in front of the Guardians of Defenders Memorial. 

Wreaths Across America stops in Delaware with ceremony in Claymont

From there the entourage went to St. Marks High School, followed by a stop at Volunteer Hose Fire Company in Middletown.

The wreath laying ceremony at Arlington will be held on Saturday, December 18th.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.