An annual ceremony Tuesday remembered the victims of the Holocaust, as well as honoring the acts of heroism shown during that time.
Candles were lit, but did not stay lit for long against the chilly wind at Freedom Plaza outside the City County Building. A stark concrete-and-bronze statue - the site's holocaust monument - was dedicated there several decades ago. Proclamations were read. Some were near tears as cantors sang.
The gathering is an annual program sponsored by the Holocaust Education Committee of the Jewish Federation of Delaware.
(speaking in the video: Rabbi Ellen Bernstein; Governor John Carney; Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki; Delaware Chief Diversity Officer Richard Potter)
"We can never forget the horrors of the Holocaust and we can never allow people to experience those horrors again," Governor John Carney said. "We have to call out and repudiate any antisemitism that we know leads and has led to such hatred and extremism."
"If you're serious about 'never again' we've got to be a lot tougher about making sure that never happens because in my mind, sadly, if you take a look around the world it's happening again," Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said. "It may not be Jews in the crosshairs this time but it's happening all over, and the only way it's going to stop is if we get active and do something about it."
Some of the speakers also praised Delaware's effort to create and carry out an effective Holocaust Education program - although there are many people left to reach.
Richard Potter, Delaware's Chief Diversity Officer since early 2023, sought to leave those in attendance with a challenge moving forward:
"We utilize these opportunities to educate our young folks, we use these opportunities to educate our neighbors to make them aware of what oppression looked like, so we can truly embrace the words 'never again.'"