Teens and young adults, still in school or disconnected from school, are finding an opportunity to learn job skills as well as some of the "soft skills" - interviewing for a job, interacting with colleagues and supervisors, showing up for work on time and focusing on the job while they are in the workplace.
It's all thanks to the Future Builders program, a cooperative effort by the City of Wilmington and New Castle County Vo-Tech School District. Its early success was celebrated Wednesday at a job site: a residence under renovation on North Pine Street.
(speaking in the video: Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, Wilmington Future Builders coordinator Colleen Conaty; New Castle County Vocational-Technical School District Superintendent Joseph Jones, Howard High School senior Darius Vialva)
"We're really thrilled to see our young folks develop the way we know they can but there's never been the conduit for that to happen. I think we've got it. We're pleased. We're encouraged by what this means for the future of our community," Mayor Mike Purzycki said.
Participants receive classroom instruction, vocational training and on-site experience. These are paid positions, and the rate depends on experience.
This is what Vo-Tech was meant to do, according to New Castle County Vo-Tech School District Superintendent Joseph Jones.
"Giving them gainful employment, and they can see and build the city which they live in - there's nothing greater, more powerful in life than purpose," Jones said.
"The main two things this program has provided are connections and support," WFB coordinator Colleen Conaty said.
Howard High School senior Darius Vialva believes he has changed for the better since he began taking part in the Future Builders program over the past year.
"Honestly, I would say even if you don't feel like doing it, at least try it," Vialva said.
Purzycki has said that his administration has committed millions of dollars through his Neighborhood Redevelopment plan to improve neighborhoods across the city. This is part of that initiative. Support is coming from other partners including Woodlawn Trustees, Habitat for Humanity, the Wilmington Neighborhood Conservancy Land Bank, Central Baptist CDC, Howard High School, and Councilwoman Michelle Harlee of the 4th District.
Additional partners:
GWILL Enterprises
Eastern Highway Specialists
Chief Mechanical Construction
RL Construction
EDiS
Wilmington Housing Authority’s Youth Build Program
Woodlawn Trustees
The Challenge Program
West End Neighborhood House
William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center
Young people who are interested in joining the Wilmington Future Builders program or who would like more information may contact Colleen Conaty at 302-995-8060 or by email at colleen.conaty@nccvt.k12.de.us.