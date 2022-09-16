A vigil will be held Friday night in Bridgeton, New Jersey to mark the third anniversary of the disappearance of Dulce Maria Alavez.
The then five-years-old girl was playing with her little brother in Bridgeton City Park when she vanished in September of 2019.
There's been no trace of her since, despite a massive search throughout the country and into Mexico.
Dulce's loved ones and community members will gather in that park this evening to pray for her safe return.
Authorities believe she may have been abducted by a man in a red van and believe she may still be alive.
They have released age progression flyers of Dulce, who would now be eight.