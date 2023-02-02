The First District of Wilmington has an elected Councilman tonight after having the seat vacant for nearly 3 months.
He is replacing Linda Gray who died in November of last year to a brief struggle with walking pneumonia.
Harold B. Gray, the late councilwoman's husband, and Coby J. Owens were also candidates for the role.
Attorney George Evans administered the oath to swear in Vincent White for the position.
"It gives me great pleasure... to congratulate Vincent and... administer this oath in light of his engagement in terms of city activities and well fare of the city since his high school days," says Evans.
White is currently on the 1st District Planning Council and is the president of the North West Civic Association.
He is the longest serving commissioner on the Delaware Council of Housing and has served as the Wilmington Housing Authority chair.