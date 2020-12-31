A Viola man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly fired shots at Delaware State Police troopers and ended up shot himself Wednesday night.
Delaware State Police were called to the 200 block of East Evens Drive at 5:32 p.m. on December 30, 2020, for reports of a disorderly subject with a gun. Troopers said Ronald Cochran had holed up inside the bathroom of a home saying he was "going to shoot the place up."
He refused to drop the gun and fled upstairs to the second story of the home and climbed out a window onto the roof, firing two shots at troopers on the scene, state police said.
Both troopers, a five-year veteran trooper and a one-year of service trooper returned fire. Cochran then jumped to the ground and pointed his gun at a third trooper, who then fired a round at the suspect, troopers said. Cochran was shot in the arm and shoulder and was found lying on the porch of the home. He was treated and released from the hospital.
No officers were injured in the gunfire exchange.
He faces a host of charges in addition to two counts of attempted murder, including possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and reckless endangering.
He's being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution after failing to post $168,000 cash bond.