A Lewes man is seen prying open a shark's mouth over the weekend at Cape Henlopen State Park, in video posted to social media that's since gone viral.
The man was apparently trying to free the shark from a fishing hook since state law prohibits keeping sand tiger and sand-bar sharks, if caught.
Earlier this month, a boy was hospitalized after he received several puncture wounds on his leg while swimming at Herring Point, also in Cape Henlopen State Park. It's unclear whether he was bitten by a shark though.
Officials said shark attacks are rare, with the only known bite at a Delaware State Park beach occurring in June 2014.