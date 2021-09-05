Delaware State Police are reminding you to lock your doors at night after troopers found a Virginia man drunk and sleeping in a stranger's house in Rehoboth Beach.
Troopers responding to a "burglary in progress" report early Sunday morning in the 38 thousand block of Pine Lane found 26-year-old Thomas O'Brien sleeping in a second-floor bedroom, police said.
O'Brien, who had taken off his T-shirt and swapped it for one of the victim's, was taken to Troop 7 and charged with second-degree burglary and theft.
He's being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution.