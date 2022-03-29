A Virginia man was arrested on charges of attempted robbery and reckless endangering following a weekend incident at a Middletown liquor store.
Police said a suspect entered Village Wine and Spirits on Middletown Warwick Road around 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
According to police the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Michael Cherry of Norfolk, was wearing a mask and hood and armed with a handgun when he ordered two clerks to open the cash register.
Instead, one of the clerks pulled their own gun, and shots were exchanged.
No one was hit by the gunfire, and the suspect fled.
Detectives said they located Cherry at a local hotel, where he was arrested on Monday, March 28, 2022.
Police said they recovered a 9mm handgun at the scene.
Cherry is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $118,000 cash bail.