The Delaware Public Archives is home to an online exhibit marking the 60th anniversary of a meteorological maelstrom now known simply as Storm of '62.
The Archives' Edward McWilliams said on March 6th that year, the stage was set for disaster.
"There was a big low-pressure area off the coast, which was being held in place by a high-pressure (area) over Canada, and this was keeping this storm in the area, (and the storm) was gaining in force as the evening progressed," said McWilliams.
McWilliams added several Rehoboth Beach landmarks were battered by the Nor'Easter's high winds and heavy rain.
"The Henlopen Hotel (and) the Atlantic Sands Hotel suffered extensive damage, and that can be seen in the photographs that we have in the online exhibit. In addition, Dolle's candy store (was) photographed about a couple of hours before it fell into the ocean," said McWilliams.
The exhibit includes a 17-minute silent film taken at the time by State Police, featuring aerial views of damage caused to beaches, businesses and homes--there's also a collection of more than 500 still photos.
The storm took 7 lives in Delaware and caused roughly 50 million dollars' damage--465 million today-- you can see the exhibit at archives.delaware.gov.