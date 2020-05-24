You'll be able to see a virtual Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning, courtesy of a couple of veterans' groups.
Dave Skocik with the Kent County Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America said at 10 Monday morning, you'll be able to log on and see and hear speeches by group leaders, but that's not all.
"We also have a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance by a child, which we always do to tie in what we do with our youth, because that's so important, that we pass this idea along, and we have our Chaplain, who'll give the opening and closing prayers, and some emotional music," said Skocik.
The ceremony was videotaped and edited by Lewes filmmaker TJ Healy, a Vietnam vet whose resume includes some movies you've probably seen.
"Back to the Future, Dead Poets' Society, The Perfect Storm--he's been involved with the movies throughout the years, and again, he's a Vietnam veteran--he's been working on the Veterans' Story Project for a number of years," said Skocik.
The event starts at 10 Monday morning, and you can find out more about it at VeteransStoryProject.com.