A virtual summit is coming up that's designed to reduce the number of black infants who die before their first birthday.
Tiffany Chalk is with the Delaware Healthy Mother and Infant Consortium, a group with members from varied walks of life.
"Consumers (like) myself, healthcare practitioners, grassroots organizations, nurse practitioners and physicians as well," said Chalk.
Chalk said her group helps black mothers meet challenges unique to them.
"It's not easy telling a black woman who wants to be a mother what they need to stop doing, like they need to stop smoking, they need to start eating better. Also, supporting the women, to draw on the power from within, is a part of the support that's needed," said Chalk.
Chalk added her group helps mothers at 3 crucial times for them and their kids.
"It starts before (pregnancy), you need the support during, and it does not stop after you have the baby, so there's that after part as well," said Chalk.
The Consortium said black babies are roughly 3 times more likely to die before their first birthday than white babies, and a virtual summit called "The Power of You, The Power of Community" will be held Tuesday to address the disparity.
Chalk invited interested moms to go to detthrives.com to learn more.
"You can find out about the work of the Delaware Healthy Mother (and) Infant Consortium, and if there's just something that, y'know, you're passionate about or (is) dear to your heart, we welcome you to join some of our work group committees as well. You can find the information on the dethrives website," said Chalk.