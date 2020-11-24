Cases of COVID-19 are growing inside Delaware's prisons, marking the first time the virus has spread at three separate facilities since the start of the pandemic in March, the Delaware Department of Correction said.
As many as 221 inmates across DOC facilities have tested positive for the virus, prison officials announced Tuesday.
The Delaware Department of Correction said pro-active testing has found additional cases of the virus in four housing units at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna as well as a cluster of cases at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington. Last week, the Delaware DOC announced cases of the virus had surfaced at Delores J. Baylor Correctional Institution near New Castle for the first time since March.
Over the past 10 days, out of 624 COVID-19 tests, 221 were returned positive while 150 were negative for the virus, DOC officials said. The remaining 250-some tests are still pending, including 120 at Young prison, 100 at Vaughn, and 30 at Baylor.
A majority of the inmates, 86%, don't have any symptoms of COVID-19 while 14%, or 30 inmates, are suffering from minor symptoms of the contagious respiratory illness. One inmate with underlying health conditions is hospitalized in stable condition. The inmate is not receiving supplemental oxygen, prison officials said.
Visitation at prisons in the state was suspended earlier this month as cases continue to surge behind bars and in the community.