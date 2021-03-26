With improving COVID-19 conditions, indoor visits at nursing homes and long-term health care centers should be permitted to resume in most circumstances, Delaware Division of Public Health Director Karyl Rattay said two weeks ago.
But WDEL has learned some assisted living facilities and long-term care centers were still restricting visitation to family members and loved ones.
Now, the Department of Health and Social Services recently updated its guidance around the issue, sending it to all 86 long-term care facilities in the state.
The updated guidelines follow recommendations by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and states that visitation should not be restricted without reasonable clinical or safety causes consistent with federal and state regulations regarding rates of COVID-19 positivity in the county and the facility, and the rate of immunization among residents.
Visitors to long-term care centers are not required to be vaccinated or COVID tested, or show proof of either, as a condition of visitation; however, facilities in medium- or high-positivity counties are encouraged to offer testing to visitors, if possible. Any facility may strongly encouraged COVID testing up to 72 hours before a visit.
Visitation guidelines
indoor visitation should be supported for all residents, regardless of vaccination status with certain exceptions:
- Unvaccinated residents, if the nursing home’s COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10 percent and fewer than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated;
- Residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria to discontinue transmission-based precautions;
- Residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met criteria for release from quarantine.
Long-term care centers should use the county's COVID-19 positivity rate as an additional guide to facilitate indoor visitation and should restrict the number of visitors per resident based on the total number of visitors in the facility at one time. If necessary, facilities are urged to consider scheduling visits for a specified length of time to help ensure all residents are able to receive visitors. Visitors should go directly to the resident’s room or designated visitation area, and visitor movement in the LTC facility should be limited. Any visits for residents who share a room should not be conducted in the resident’s room, if possible.
If a resident is fully vaccinated, they can choose to have close contact, including touching and hugging, with their visitor while wearing a well-fitting face mask and performing hand-hygiene before and after. Regardless, visitors must physically distance from other residents and staff in the facility.
Still, DHSS said outdoor visits are preferred even when a resident and visitor are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and outdoor visitation should be made available whenever practical.
Compassionate care visits should be allowed at all times regardless of a resident’s vaccination status, the county’s positivity rate, or an outbreak. "Compassionate care visits" is not restricted to "end of life" situations. Other examples include:
- A resident, who was living with their family before recently being admitted to a LTC facility, is struggling with the change in environment and lack of physical family support.
- A resident who is grieving after a friend or family member recently passed away.
- A resident who needs cueing and encouragement with eating or drinking, previously provided by family and/or caregiver(s), is experiencing weight loss or dehydration.
- A resident, who used to talk and interact with others, is experiencing emotional distress, seldom speaking, or crying more frequently (when the resident had rarely cried in the past).
If members of the public find the visitation is not occurring as per the guidance, complaints can be filed with the Division of Health Care Quality via telephone at 877.453.0012 or online by clicking here.
