In-person visitation is returning to Delaware prisons.
Visitors will be welcomed back at all prisons starting March 16, 2021. Sign-ups to for visitation open Monday, March 5. Visitation procedures and instructions are posted online here and on the inmate visitation webpage.
Additionally, the Delaware Department of Correction has already begun to resume in-person inmate programming for substance use disorder treatment services and mental health counseling.
Just three inmates at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington are recovering from COVID-19, according to the Delaware DOC. Of those, one inmate is symptomatic and two are asymptomatic, according to Delaware DOC data, last updated on March 2, 2021.
That's down from a massive COVID-19 outbreak across prison facilities at a time when the virus was surging in the state. That outbreak forced visitation to be suspended in mid-November.
About 20 correctional officers across DOC's facilities are currently COVID positive.
More than a dozen inmates have died from complications tied to COVID-19 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago. As many as 1,938 inmates have recovered from COVID. Of those, 1,388 tested positive in this latest outbreak between November and December.
So far, DOC reports 114 inmates have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while just 23 are fully vaccinated with two doses.