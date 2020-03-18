Every staffer who steps foot into Delaware's prisons is having his or her temperature taken inside the entryway with a forehead scan thermometer and being asked a series of questions.
"Do you have a fever, shortness of breath, or a sore throat? Have you been in close contact with--less than 6 feet of--someone diagnosed with, being tested, or quarantined for COVID?"
The efforts are aimed at preventing the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher is told to leave. Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) spokesman Jason Miller told WDEL less than a half-dozen staffers have been sent home due to a fever or other flu-like conditions. They were told to isolate and contact health care providers.
DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said in a sit-down interview with WDEL at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution that the department goes through these procedures annually each flu season, amid serious outbreaks in the state.
"For the past three years, we have prevented serious flu contamination in all of our Department of Correction facilities...so we know how to do this. We know how to contain an offender who has flu-like symptoms, whether it's the normal flu or whether it's COVID-19."
DeMatteis said the enhanced screening measures are aimed at keeping correctional and probation officers safe and healthy.
"If an officer...has said, 'Yes, I've been near somebody who's on self-isolation for COVID-19,' we send that officer home, and we tell them to immediately contact their doctor," she said. "If you're coughing, if you have flu-like symptoms of sneezing, certainly if you have a headache--don't come to work, don't push it. Correctional officers, law enforcement officers, they tend to power through things, and we definitely got the message out that this is not the time to do that."
Inmates who come in as a pretrial detainee or a sentenced offender are monitored for the first 14 days of their incarceration.
"So we can make sure that during that incubation period that a new pretrial detainee and/or an incarcerated offender isn't carrying the COVID-19 virus," she said.
If an inmate does show symptoms, DeMatteis said every facility has a tier or pod where he or she can be placed into isolation.
COVID-19 crisis contingency plans in place
Contingency plans are also in place for correctional officers and inmates if a large-scale outbreak were to strike; plans for a major outbreak among inmates involve a shuttered facility.
"In July of this past year, we closed an entire building--the Central Violation and Probation Center in Dover. It's about a quarter of a mile as the crow flies from James T. Vaughn. It's a Level IV facility, but we are prepared to reopen that as an isolation center if we have a significant outbreak among inmates of COVID-19."
Inmates would be isolated in place unless hospitalization was warranted.
"If it's something we can deal with in our facilities, we will. If it is more severe, we will not hesitate to send them to one of our local hospitals."
Commissioner DeMatteis said DOC could send swabs to the Division of Public Health for COVID-19 testing, if necessary.
"We are in a heightened state of screening, and we are on high-alert for any sort of signs that an offender and/or an officer might have these symptoms. We are definitely in a higher state of alert--we're not in a state of panic--we know how to do this, we do this ever single year to prevent an outbreak of flu in our facilities."
For correctional officers, plans are in place if the workforce was hit hard by COVID-19.
"They would be transported, housed, cared for if they have the virus, is one scenario. The other scenario...is if they're healthy and we need them to not go home and potentially be contaminated."
DeMatteis said dozens of correctional officers have volunteered for that crisis-level scenario.
"Where they would agree to work an extended shift; they would agree to be transported to another state-type facility where they would be housed, fed, where they would sleep, and then be transported back to the facilities in somewhat of a contained environment, where COVID-19 isn't being introduced, so we keep these officers safe so they can continue to secure our facilities."
The department has also purchased several portable hand-washing stations for officers and inmates and has a 90-day supply of food and other necessities.
"We do need additional face masks for probation and parole officers who do home visits," she noted.
Changes to probation and parole
Low-risk offenders will be permitted to do telephone check-ins instead of office visits. Probation and parole will continue to conduct home visits, complete with urine screens, for high-risk offenders.
"Our probation officers are being trained and going through the extra precautions to protect themselves as well as their families."
Visitor restrictions
During the COVID-19 outbreak, visitors have also been restricted at all DOC facilities until further notice. Similar precautions have been taken during flu season, where children were restricted from visiting for two weeks, but this restriction could last longer.
"We did not do it punitively, and it will not be permanent, but we thought it was an important first step to take," she said, to prevent the spread from an unsuspecting visitor.
To make up for the prolonged loss of being able to have human contact with loved ones, the department has increased video conferencing visitation and telephone calls for inmates. Offenders will get two free, 15-minute telephone calls and one free video conferencing with family every month. The department has enough tablets for inmates to create a one-to-one ratio, but is still working to expand WiFi access points in its facilities. On the devices, offenders can take educational classes, listen to music, and communicate with loved ones.
"We've had offenders on with their loved one watch the birth of a child; we've had an offender using video conferencing watch their kids go out for Halloween and see how they're dressed," said DeMatteis.
"It's a great incentive. It's a privilege...and if there's a disciplinary action, that tablet gets taken away. I was visiting James T. Vaughn [Correctional Center] in the summer on one of the hottest days of the year, and we were making sure offenders had access to cold showers, and extra water and ice, and officers were well taken care of and I said to one of the offenders, 'How you doing in this heat?' He said, 'Ma'am I'm doing fine, just don't take my tablet away.' You really understand that it's an incentive for them, and it really helps them stay connected to their loved ones, to read a book," she said.