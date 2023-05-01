Apprenticeship programs, vo-tech education and the reinforcements of Delaware's workforce were highlighted at New Castle County's Vo-Tech Signing Day on Monday.
The Delcastle Technical High School set the stage for around 200 young people to participate and sign letters of intent to join industries all over the state.
Organizations like MDavis, Nowland and Associates, Preferred Electric, Nickle, Nemours, and ChristianaCare were there to talk with the students.
“You don’t need a college degree to secure a good-paying job, and many of the students I met with today will go on to meet critical needs in industries across the state with or without a four-year degree," says Senator Chris Coons. "Apprenticeships and vocational programs are critical to Delaware’s economy, and I look forward to fighting for additional training programs so we can develop the First State’s next generation of workers.”
Superintendent of Delcastle Technical High School also attended and supported the event, noting that having the proper skills can lead young people into successful careers and lives after they graduate.
“Our primary mission in New Castle County Vo Tech is to equip students with the 21st century skills they will need in order to be successful,” says Superintendent Joe Johns. “We do this through world-class career and technical programs combined with rigorous academic curricula.”