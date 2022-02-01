Officials with Barclays Bank teamed with leaders of The Challenge Program for a centuries old tradition at the site of a new workshop on East 7th Street in Wilmington.
Attaching an evergreen bough to the top beam of a newly framed structure has its roots in Northern Europe.
On Monday, January 31, 2022, Andrew McKnight, founding Executive Director of The Challenge Program rode in a boom lift with Denny Nealon, CEO, Barclays US Consumer Bank to place an evergreen on the roof's peak.
The Challenge Program is constructing a 14,000 square foot timber frame structure that McKnight said will serve several roles.
"It will have a showroom, there will be a big woodshop, have a metal shop, and a finish room" said McKnight.
The program's business, CP furniture which started in 2015, is booming.
"We've outgrown our space adjacent to the Kalmar Nyckel shipyard," said McKnight. "We're moving two doors down, and look forward to moving into our new space."
Barclays has been involved with The Challenge Program since 2007.