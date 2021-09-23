It's been three weeks since the remnants of Hurricane Ida created a historic flood of Northeast Wilmington that still has hundreds of residents out of their homes, and looking for answers.
The Claymont Street Apartments are over six blocks away from the Brandywine Creek, but when it crested at over 23 feet on September 2, 2021, it still damaged several units.
One of them is rented by Tamika Michel and her four-year-old son, who can't even get into the apartments to get whatever of their belongings weren't destroyed by the water.
"My apartment actually got flooded, so I have absolutely nothing, I lost everything. There's no help, there's no guidance, there's no resources, there's no nothing. They are basically telling us we have a couple of days, give us back our keys, and then get away from us."
Michael said making matters worse, as the end of September looms, and temporary housing arrangement at hotels supplied by the landlords will go away, she doesn't know what's next.
There's no housing availability. Nobody can bump us to the top of any list for any time of housing vouchers. I'm all over the place right now trying to figure out where me and my son will be living in the next five days. At this point, we have no family here, and we have no friends here. So I don't know what my options are. Nobody is giving me any type of resources, nobody is giving me any type of help. They're just like 'find yourself a shelter and move along with your life."
A big piece missing in her life is food, and that's where a phone call from a stranger came at the right time.
"I just received a phone call from this lady named Stacey," Michael said while laughing. "She was just letting us know that she heard about everything that was going on, and she wanted to provide us with meals every day. So every day we've been down here, and we appreciate that somebody cares."
That lady is Stacey Henry, who has spearheaded a volunteer movement to help make sure residents of the Claymont Street Apartments and others affected by the flooding can be sure they have at least one warm meal each day.
"It just warms my heart because I think it could be me, or my family, that are suffering through this. When people call and say 'what can I do?' and I tell them what I'm doing, they don't think twice. Each day I get a call that encourages me to keep going and working with these families, because they need it."
Henry said she was inspired when she went down on September 2 to the affected area, and saw a family coming out of the apartment building.
"I saw everyone was sitting around with this look on their faces, and came to find out a lot of the people who were here didn't have money for food. They had exhausted what monies they had, some didn't have transportation. I asked 'what do you do for food, how do you eat?', and a couple of people said 'we don't."
Wednesday night that food was served at the Fairfield Inn and Suites near Minquidale.
Mira Price, who lived in the apartments for 10 years, was there, and said she was 'grateful' one less cost and worry was off her proverbial plate.
"Buying it every single day, and we don't really have reliable transportation, so it really takes a big thing of stress off of me."
Michel said saving the food cost is especially critical for those who lost almost everything.
"Some of us don't have the money right now, especially since we have to save to try to find a place, because we don't even know if we're going to get our security deposits back. Just to have that comfort to have food every day without it to worry about it coming out of your own pocket, or where you're going to get it from."
She said Wilmington and the Governor's Office have bounced back and forth saying they will help. but Delaware is still waiting to hear back on a $3 million request for federal aid.
The city is not helping us with anything, the state is not really not helping us with anything, they always tell us to refer back to our landlord or owner of the property and they have nothing for us, the city is doing nothing for us."
Michel said time is running out, and while warm meals and the care from volunteers are appreciated, there's a bigger issue looming in about a week.
"We all need help. After the 30th, we're all homeless. I went from paying my rent every month with no problem, to being completely homeless and having to start my life over, because no one wants to help us. This is very sickening, this is very disgusting, and just because we're not home owners, that doesn't mean that we shouldn't get any type of help, or any type of reliable resources."
Henry said she will continue to recruit volunteers to help the Ida victims, because as she began to break down the set-up Wednesday night, she had a smile on her face.
Henry estimated she has helped over 300 families and served meals to at least 1,200 different people since the hurricane flood.