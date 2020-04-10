Heidi Tumey is still working full-time through the novel coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic, but that hasn't stopped her from throwing all her spare time behind helping others, and she needs your help.
Tumey, who works for a financial company in the First State, is hoping she can harness the power of technology to most efficiently find the people who need the most help. And she's already on track. After launching the Delaware Division for Army of Masks, Tumey has an order for 1,000 pieces from a group of front-line responders: The Delaware State Police.
"We have our first big order, which is with the Delaware State Troopers. I was able to connect with them through Senator Nicole Poore, actually, and they've requested over 1000 masks," she said. "So in order to get this done, I reached out to the national organization Army of Masks, who helped me get set up on their infrastructure. Essentially, they have an app that facilities can use...to input their request. [request.armyofmasks.com]...All the volunteers that are out there can register on the app and use an interactive map to see who's in need of masks locally around them, and they can connect directly within the app to deliver and coordinate...for the individuals or facilities in need."
The hope is, with dispersed groups all working hard to try and contribute to the greater good, bringing them together and giving them a focal point for information will boost how effectively their efforts are applied.
"I know there are some other groups in Delaware that are really getting some headway getting mass out to various facilities," Tumey said. "I just thought, connecting with this national group will only enhance the effort by leveraging the technology that they have on hand.
"I connected with the local groups in Delaware, who I was working with initially, but then so many people started reaching out to me personally, I just started going out on my own and trying to find resources to help me. So I have a group of nine [tailors and seamstresses] right now who are helping me fulfill the Delaware State Troopers, and one volunteer driver who's doing all of the back-and-forth deliveries to North Wilmington and around the Middletown area, delivering the fabric and picking up the masks as they get completed. So we're still early-on in terms of Army of Masks...We have just under 100 members, so it's still in the early phases, but using the app and the technology infrastructure that they have, I'm really hoping that this can take off and become a very seamless process for facilities and individuals to put in their requests and then for soldiers and volunteers to make it happen for them."
Tumey doesn't have any personal connection to the front-line responders in need. She said she just wants to help however she can, since we're all in this together.
"For me personally, I'm not really connected to anybody in the healthcare industry, but it just hit home for me," she said. "I want to make this happen for everybody I can. I learned how to sew four years ago on maternity leave, my mother-in-law taught me, and I love doing it, I have a passion, and I just wanted to get this done for as many people as I personally could."
Those looking to volunteer, who may have materials or fabric available, or who are in need should visit the Facebook page for Army of Masks-Delaware for more information.