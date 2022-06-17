Near the culmination of an eight-hour session, the Delaware State Senate passed a bill that would renew vote by mail options in Delaware for this fall's elections.
At the stroke of midnight going into Friday, June 17, 2022, the Delaware Senate considered SB320, a bill that would allow for opt-in, mail-in balloting.
State Sen. Colin Bonini (R-Dover) introduced a slew of amendments that he eventually pulled, but one did pass that would require a potential voter provide either their driver's license number, ID card number, or last four digits of their social security number both on the ballot and the ballot envelope.
Only Sen. Darius Brown (D-Wilmington) voted against that amendment.
Bonini's other amendment aimed to limit people to five ballots they could deliver to dropboxes at the Department of Elections sites
"One of the main concerns that I have is ballot harvesting, it's wrong. Ballot harvesting is basically the act of voting on behalf of people, that's the best way I can describe it, and it's wrong."
Sponsoring state Sen. Kyle Evans Gay (D-Ardens) said the limit isn't needed.
"Filling out a ballot on behalf of someone, voting on behalf of someone, committing voter fraud is wrong, and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent. The mere delivery of a sealed ballot envelope, with all of the security precautions that go into that ballot envelope, I believe the safeguards are in tact."
That vote failed with 9 yes vs. 12 no, with Brown and Sen. Bruce Ennis (D-Smyrna) joining Bonini and the Republicans.
As for the main bill, Evans Gay said the focus is on voting access.
"While vote by mail is particularly helpful for those who may find it difficult to make it to the polls, it makes voting more accessible for all Delaware voters."
Anthony Delcollo, attorney for the Senate Minority Caucus, said he struggles to see how this vote by mail system differentiates from absentee balloting, noting that the latter requires a Constitutional amendment, which takes two legislative cycles, to change, while vote by mail is the quicker route to change.
"When you send out an opportunity for someone to request a ballot, that action of them requesting the ballot and that pattern, that's what no-excuse absentee is."
"Voting by mail allows all voters to take the time to study candidates on their ballots and get questions answered from the comfort of their own home, at their own convenience. It deceases the number of people voting in person at polling locations, potentially avoiding long lines and wait times on Election Days."
State Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-Ocean View/Bethany) said he has no inclination to ever use a mail-in ballot, saying his issue isn't on Constitutional grounds.
"If we can't take time on Election Day, one day a year, unless we have other problems, and have to vote absentee which we do have, shame on us. That tells me a lot of people lost their lives, and we don't want to be inconvenienced for that. I will be voting on Election Day, and I will not be supporting this bill."
The full vote came back 13-8, with Brown joining the seven Senate Republicans against the rest of the Democrats.
SB320 heads to the House chamber next.