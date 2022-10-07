The Delaware Supreme Court Friday ruled that the state's new vote-by-mail and same-day voter registration laws were not in compliance with the Delaware Constitution.
The opinion came one day after the justices heard oral arguments related to a Court of Chancery ruling in September. That ruling upheld same-day registration, but ruled that vote-by-mail was not constitutional.
The same Vice Chancellor later ruled that the Department of Elections could continue to accept requests for ballots to mail back while the case was considered.
In its opinion, the Supreme Court stated:
1. The Vote-by-Mail Statute2 impermissibly expands the categories of absentee voters identified in Article V, Section 4A of the Delaware Constitution. Therefore, the judgment of the Court of Chancery that the Vote-by-Mail Statute violates the Delaware Constitution should be affirmed. 2. The Same-Day Registration Statute3 conflicts with the provisions of Article V, Section 4 of the Delaware Constitution. Consequently, the judgment of the Court of Chancery that the Same-Day Registration Statute does not violate the Delaware Constitution should be reversed.
The Court indicated that the abbreviated order was entered "in recognition of the impending election scheduled for November 7, 2022 and the Department of Election's desire to mail ballots to voters by or around October 10,2022. A more formal opinion fully explaining the Court's views and the reasons supporting our unanimous decision will issue in due course. The mandate shall issue immediately."
The Delaware Department of Elections also posted an update for voters on its website Friday, including options that are available:
Please be advised that the Delaware Supreme Court, in its Order dated October 7, 2022, has ruled that the Delaware statute authorizing Vote by Mail in the General Election violates the Delaware Constitution and therefore voting by mail is not permitted.
What this means is that you will not receive a Vote by Mail Ballot from the Department of Elections for the 2022 General Election (if you had already requested one), and that you will need to vote using one of the following three options:
- Voting by Absentee Ballot (if you are eligible)
- Absentee Voting information and eligibility can be found on the Department’s website at https://de.gov/absenteevoting or by contacting the Department.
- You may also request an Absentee Ballot online at https://ivote.de.gov.
- In-Person Early Voting prior to Election Day (November 8, 2022) at an Early Voting location in your county of residence.
- In-person Early Voting is available October 28, 2022 through November 6, 2022.
- Early Voting locations and the voting times for these locations are listed on the Department’s website at https://de.gov/evsites or can be obtained by contacting the Department.
- In-Person Voting at your assigned polling place on Election Day (November 8, 2022).
- Your polling place is printed on your polling place card. You can also find your polling place by visiting https://ivote.de.gov, https://gis.elections.delaware.gov/, or by contacting the Department.”
