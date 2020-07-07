Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday in Delaware for the state's presidential primary.
Because Delaware is a closed primary state, you must be a registered Republican or registered Democrat to cast a ballot.
The choice for Republicans is current President Donald Trump and California businessman Rocque "Rocky" de La Fuente. Democrats will see three names on the ballot--Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders; however, only Biden remains in the race for president. Warren dropped out in March while Sanders left the race in April.
This election marks the first time voters can cast a ballot by mail through the state's absentee ballot system due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which forced the presidential primary date to be moved twice.
Anyone who's a registered Democrat or Republican should have received an absentee ballot per the State of Emergency rule enacted by the governor. Absentee ballots must be received in-hand by the date of the election so if you haven't mailed yours previously, your best is to submit it at a drop-off ballot box at the elections office in your county before 8 p.m.
While some polling places are closed due to the pandemic, dozens are open, and those wishing to cast ballots in-person can do so at any polling place that's open in the county.
Polls are open until 8 p.m. in Delaware. To find a polling place or check the status of your absentee ballot, click here.
How to Contact the Department of Elections:
Phone: 302.577.3464 Fax: 302.577.6545
Phone: 302.739.4498 Fax: 302.739.4515
Phone: 302.856.5367 Fax: 302.856.5082