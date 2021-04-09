The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced the time and locations for the distribution of special vouchers in order to obtain one of the additional surf fishing permits the state is issuing.
The one-thousand additional permits are in response to the original allotment of 17-thousand selling out in record time, about three months earlier than the year before.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, the vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at six state park sites.
The vouchers will be distributed until 3 p.m. or until each park's allotment runs out.
Vouchers must be redeemed for a surf fishing permit at the same park where they were obtained.
DNREC said park offices will be open and redemption will be available starting April 14, but voucher holders will have until April 28 to redeem them.
Here are the locations for the distribution of the special vouchers:
- Brandywine Creek State Park: Hawk Watch parking lot – 150 vouchers available
- Lums Pond State Park: Area 1 Day Use area – 125 vouchers available
- Killens Pond State Park: Waterpark parking lot – 125 vouchers available
- Cape Henlopen State Park: Main beach parking lot – 250 vouchers available
- Delaware Seashore State Park: South Inlet Day Use Area parking lot – 250 vouchers available
- Trap Pond State Park: Day use area parking lot – 100 vouchers available
The voucher distribution will be conducted as a drive-through.
People are asked to stay in their vehicles and wear masks when interacting with park personnel.