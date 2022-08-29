The opening of Wegmans first Delaware store is just two months away.
Wilmington store manager Jared Fedor told WDEL they'll start moving into the store shortly with the public opening set for October 26, 2022.
"So mostly we're finishing up some small details on the outside, landscaping, things like that," said Fedor. "On the inside right now we're just preparing for some final inspections, making sure everything is where it needs to be. We're really on schedule. Things are looking good right now. We're looking to have occupancy here sometime in the next two weeks."
Fedor said the 84-thousand square foot site will have many of the popular Wegmans' components.
"We have a market cafe area. We also have a coffee shop," said Fedor. "You also have, we call it the burger bar, that's a family friendly casual restaurant counter that serves different burgers, really delicious sandwiches and french fries."
While Fedor and his staff are preparing for occupancy, they are still looking to fill as many as 200 job positions, mainly part time.
"We have our pizza department, also looking for some different culinary experts, so cooks, always looking for people to do some stocking, working in our pricing, receiving, frozen, dairy areas and then we have our perishable departments as well," said Fedor. "Looking to fill some needs in the bakery, deli department, cheese, produce, seafood and meat."
Fedor said he knows there is excitement brewing around the opening of the Wilmington Wegmans because he saw and heard it while store manager at their Concordville location.
"We had so many customers there would come in 'when you going to open the store in Wilmington, when you going to have a store in Delaware?'" recounted Fedor. "We're just really excited that we're going to open the store in October."