Pharmacy customers of Walgreens were left scrambling over the Labor Day weekend due to a systems outage brought on by flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) said they were asked by Walgreens to convey the message that most Delaware locations were unable to process prescriptions because the vendor that manages internet, phone, and servers for the stores was impacted by flooding.
That message was posted Saturday afternoon, September 4, 2021, two days after flooding spread across the Delaware Valley due to Ida's heavy rains.
It's unknown the exact number or locations of Walgreens stores affected, or the number of customers whose prescriptions have gone unfilled. At least one Walgreens in southern Chester County was also affected.
Walgreens has not responded to WDEL's request for information about the extent of the outage, how many customers may have been affected, and when the problem will be resolved.
In calls to customer service, prescription holders were told to contact a pharmacist at a different location than the one they normally pick up their medicine.
Not only were customers unable to get their prescriptions, but at least one medical provider WDEL spoke with said their scripts weren't going through to Walgreens' system either.
DPH issued a notice on their Facebook page on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, that all Walgreens COVID-19 testing sites were closed for the day due to the company's technological complications.