You can raise money for local non-profit groups without leaving your comfy chair...well, not exactly.
Like last year's event, this year's Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community will be virtual, which sparked some creativity among the participants in 2020, said Denee Crumrine with Highmark Health and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware.
"And people were planning their own walks right in their neighborhood or wherever was more convenient for them, they were getting friends together, and y'know, walking in parks or virtually walking, that kind of thing," said Crumrine.
Last year's event raised $187,000.00.
33 non-profits are taking part in this year's walk, and you can find out more about it at walkforahealthycommunity.org.