A group of eight women from the Washington D.C. area are in the midst of a 116-mile, six-day journey retracing the steps of Harriet Tubman.
According to Linda Harris, the group met on Facebook.
"I'd never met these women," said Harris, "and we just came together and now I love them!"
The journey started on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and will traverse into Delaware and then Pennsylvania.
Harris pointed out they're making the one-way trip, just once, with a lot of modern amenities, unlike the diminutive but determined Tubman.
"The historians think between 13 and 17 times," said Harris. "She first crossed over, and then she went back! We've got a logistics team, we've got cell phones. That woman had nothing. She walked at night. She followed the North Star."
The women are stopping at, or near, a number of historic locations on the Underground Railroad, some of which were frequented by Tubman on her repeated trips to free slaves, many of whom were family members.
The trip culminates at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Kennett Square Historical Society.