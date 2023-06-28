A road in Bear will be shut down for about a month as a result of storm damage earlier this week.
Walther Road at Pierce Run had a crosspipe collapse just south of the bridge over the Christina River.
The resultant wash out took most of the asphalt from the northbound shoulder and left about a five to six foot deep hole in the road bed.
Officials with the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) said the remaining segment of road surface will have to be dug up in order to replace the crosspipe.
Walther Road, which is a popular connector between Route 40 and Old Baltimore Pike, is expected to remain closed until late July.