A man, who police said had several outstanding warrants, is in jail on 24-thousand dollars cash only bail after being arrested in Wilmington.

28-year old Kimon Burton-Roberson allegedly gave officers a false name when he was being questioned during a vehicle stop in the 13-hundred block of B Street in the city's Southbridge section.

Once they learned his real identity, Burton-Roberson was taken into custody.

Police said they also recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, he is now charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Weapon with an Obliterated Serial Number
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
  • Possession of a Firearm while also in Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Criminal Impersonation
  • Possession of Marijuana

He's being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Center.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.