A man, who police said had several outstanding warrants, is in jail on 24-thousand dollars cash only bail after being arrested in Wilmington.
28-year old Kimon Burton-Roberson allegedly gave officers a false name when he was being questioned during a vehicle stop in the 13-hundred block of B Street in the city's Southbridge section.
Once they learned his real identity, Burton-Roberson was taken into custody.
Police said they also recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number.
In addition to the outstanding warrants, he is now charged with the following:
- Possession of a Weapon with an Obliterated Serial Number
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Possession of a Firearm while also in Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Criminal Impersonation
- Possession of Marijuana
He's being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Center.